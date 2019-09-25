Couple returning from hospital killed, son-in-law injured in shooting

FALLBROOK, Texas - A couple was killed and their son-in-law was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in north Harris County.

The shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Francitas Drive and Pleasanton Drive, according to authorities.

Authorities said the couple in their 50s or 60s had just gotten home from the hospital where another relative had died when they were shot.

The couple's son-in-law heard the commotion and went outside to see what was going on and the gunman shot at him, too, authorities said.

He underwent emergency surgery and is expected to survive.

Officials said they are not sure why the couple was shot at.

"It could be anything from road rage to mistaken identity," authorities said. "We have no indication that the victims were involved in anything that could have precipitated this event."

Investigators hope the son-in-law will be able to give a detailed description of the gunman.

"It's a horrible tragedy," authorities said. "They appeared to be just a hard-working couple that has a lot of family in the area."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he is disappointed by the incident.

"The husband was a retiree. The wife had recently been released from the hospital as well with her own illness," said Gonzalez. "(I am) very upset and disappointed about this, that individuals are out here firing rifle rounds into vehicles."

Authorities are asking any witnesses or anyone with cameras in the area to come forward or contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

