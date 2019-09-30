Community invited to honor life of fallen deputy at Monday night candlelight vigil

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to join them as they honor the life of a deputy shot and killed Friday afternoon.

Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal, a 10-year veteran, was shot during a routine traffic stop on Willancy Court near West Road.

Since then, hundreds of loved ones and community members have visited the memorial erected at the place where it happened to pay their respects and say a prayer.

Hayden Wallace, a childhood friend or Dhaliwal, said the deputy was one-of-a-kind. Wallace said Dhaliwal wanted to make a difference when he became a police officer.

"If you could take a cop and cut him out of cardboard, you wanted him to be Sandeep Dhaliwal," Wallace said. "He didn't care who you were. He didn't care what your past was. He didn't care where you came from. He was going to treat you the same as he would treat anybody else."

The Harris County Sheriff's Office shared a tweet inviting everyone to a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Darren Goforth Park located at 9118 Wheat Cross Drive.

The United Sikhs in Richardson, Texas near Dallas will also have a vigil for the fallen hero.

Please join us for a candlelight vigil for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.



When: Monday, September 30, 2019.



Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.



Where: Harris County Deputy Darren Goforth Park, located at 9118 Wheat Cross Drive, Houston, TX, 77095. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ioM1Ez3VUx — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 29, 2019

