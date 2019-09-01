Clerk shot, killed after Sugar Land food mart robbery, authorities say

A man was shot and killed after a robbery in Sugar Land on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

SUGAR LAND, Texas - Police say a man is dead after a robbery in Sugar Land Saturday night.

Officers went to check out reports of a shooting at the W.B. Foodmart in the 13000 block of West Bellfort near Eldridge around 9 p.m.

They found the clerk who was shot during a robbery. He died at the hospital, Sugar Land authorities say.

Investigators believe that three suspects were trying to rob the store and one of the suspects shot the clerk.

The suspects immediately left the scene. Sugar Land authorities say they have reason to believe they are no longer in the city.



