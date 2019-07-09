Check out the 5 most popular spots in Houston's Briarforest Area neighborhood

Visiting Briarforest Area, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza spot to authentic Thai and Japanese restaurants.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Briarforest Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Thai Bistro

Photo: Paul K./Yelp

Topping the list is Thai and Asian fusion spot Thai Bistro. Located at 11660 Westheimer Road, Suite 115, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features Thai appetizers, salads, entrees and desserts, such as curries, fried rice, vermicelli noodle dishes and purple rice pudding.

2. Ramen Bar Ichi

Photo: SAMANTHA J./Yelp

Next up is Ramen Bar Ichi, a spot to score made-from-scratch ramen, situated in the Seiwa Market at 1801 S. Dairy Ashford Road, Suite 108. With 4.5 stars out of 618 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Aside from the signature ramen dishes, the restaurant serves classic Japanese appetizers, rice bowls, fried dishes, salads, desserts and sake.

3. Top It Pizza

Photo: Z O./Yelp

Top It Pizza, serving homemade specialty and custom-made pizzas, is another top choice.Yelpers give the business, located at 11700 Westheimer Road, Suite E, 4.5 stars out of 387 reviews.

Diners can choose from several sauces, meats, cheeses and more than a dozen veggie toppings to create their own pizza, or they can opt for an off-the-menu specialty pie such as a chicken carbonara, spinach artichoke or the signature Little Italy pizza.

4. Cafe Caspian

Photo: ANN L./Yelp

Café Caspian, a Persian/Iranian restaurant, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 232 Yelp reviews.Head over to 12126 Westheimer Road, Suite 116, to see for yourself.

On the menu, you'll find Persian cuisine such as kebabs, lamb shanks, vegetarian rice dishes, haleem stew and a sweet rice pudding.

5. 88 Boiling Crawfish and Seafood

Photo: IRIS T./Yelp

And then there's 88 Boiling Crawfish and Seafood, a local favorite with four stars out of 573 reviews.Stop by 1910 Wilcrest Drive to hit up the seafood and Cajun/Creole spot next time you're in the neighborhood.

The restaurant specializes in fried and grilled seafood platters and fresh boils, but you'll also see raw oysters, fried rice, chicken wings, gumbo and on the menu.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.