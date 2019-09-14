Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's Fourth Ward neighborhood

Visiting Fourth Ward, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Portuguese spot to a dry cleaners.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Fourth Ward, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Oporto Fooding House & Wine

Photo: tori a./Yelp

Topping the list is wine bar and Portuguese spot Oporto Fooding House & Wine, which offers tapas and more. Located at 125 W. Gray Ave., Suite 500, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 907 reviews on Yelp.

Oporto Fooding House & Wine serves up tapas-style dishes, charcuterie, bar bites, salad and meats. On the dinner menu, look for the queijo de cabra with baked goat cheese, ground walnuts, tomato basil and garlic toast to start before moving on to the seafood balchao curry with Gulf red snapper, shrimp, scallops, spicy goan curry, house naan and basmati rice or the espetada de carne with a wood-grilled beef tenderloin, bay leaves, coarse sea salt, batatas fritas, grilled veggies and bolo do caco bread for the main course. The spot also has an extensive wine list and a large happy hour menu for the early crowd. (Check out the full menu here.)

2. Cowboys & Indians Tex-in Kitchen

Photo: cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen/Yelp

Next up is Indian and traditional American spot Cowboys & Indians Tex-In Kitchen, offering comfort food and more, situated at 1901 Taft St. With four stars out of 292 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

This spot offers a menu full of unique Texan-Indian mashup meals, like the Naan-chos with toasted naan bites topped with chicken, cheddar cheese, sour cream, pico and jalapeños or the Himalayan-style Texan Sliders with sauteed onions and house mayo. From the drink menu, look for one-of-a-kind cocktails such as The Calcutta, a lychee margarita with 100% agave tequila, or The Darjeeling Tea with masala chai tea, gin, vodka, rum and tequila. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Café Poêtes

Photo: kathleen m./Yelp

Breakfast and brunch and French spot Café Poêtes, which offers coffee and tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 122 W. Gray St., four stars out of 244 reviews.

According to the business's website, Café Poêtes is a "contemporary interpretation of a Parisian café; a landmark of the past and present all at once." The spot offers French-inspired afternoon tea service five days a week. The menu includes the cafe's signature patisseries, quiches and eclairs, along with Champagne and a selection of tea's from around the world. (Here's the entire Le Gouter tea menu.)

4. Lucio's BYOB

Photo: Anthony V./Yelp

Lucio's BYOB, a wine bar and New American spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 211 Yelp reviews. Head over to 905 Taft St. to see for yourself.

This upscale spot allows patrons to bring a bottle from their own wine cellars to pair with main courses featuring steak, pork, chicken or seafood. Menu standouts include the hanger steak with stacked potato, chimichurri and carrot, and the sea scallops with risotto and saba. (Explore the full menu here.)

