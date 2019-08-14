Catcalls lead to shooting at north Houston gas station, police say

Police block the parking lot of a gas station in north Houston after a shooting Aug. 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - Catcalls led to a shooting Wednesday at a north Houston gas station, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 11 a.m. near the corner of North Sam Houston Parkway East and Imperial Valley Drive.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend were walking into the convenience store when two other men began commenting on the woman’s looks. The boyfriend got upset and began arguing with the other two men, police said. Sometime during the argument, the boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the other two men in the legs, police said.

The couple fled the scene.

The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

