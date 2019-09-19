Cajun Navy, Red Cross, others work to help people in Chambers County

Tropical Depression Imelda continues to churn over the southeast Texas coast, deluging Chambers County with several inches of rain and prompting dozens of road closures, water rescues, a hospital evacuation, and a disaster declaration.

Several relief groups and emergency responders in the area have stepped in to help those affected by the flooding.

County Judge Jimmy Sylvia has issued a disaster declaration in reference to Tropical Storm Imelda.

American Red Cross opens shelter in Anahuac for evacuees

The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Anahuac for Tropical Depression Imelda evacuees. Red Cross is providing food, shelter and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs. The shelter is located at White Park Community Center, 225 White Park Drive, Anahuac, TX 77514 in Chambers County.

SHELTER OPENING

The Red Cross has opened a shelter for those affected by Tropical Depression Imelda in Chambers County at White Park Community Center, 225 White Park Drive, Anahuac, TX 77514. Remember to bring medications and other vital necessities.

Cajun Navy in need of volunteer rescue boaters

The Cajun Navy is in search of rescue boaters to help those stranded by severe flooding.

Rescue boaters needed. Join our Zello channel 'Cajun Navy Disaster Response'

Chambers County Sheriff's Office

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office deployed high water rescue vehicles and airboats to evacuate people stranded by flash flooding.

