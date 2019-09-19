Cajun Navy, Red Cross, others work to help people in Chambers County

Tropical Depression Imelda continues to churn over the southeast Texas coast, deluging Chambers County with several inches of rain and prompting dozens of road closures, water rescues, a hospital evacuation, and a disaster declaration.
Several relief groups and emergency responders in the area have stepped in to help those affected by the flooding.
American Red Cross opens shelter in Anahuac for evacuees
The American Red Cross opened a shelter in Anahuac for Tropical Depression Imelda evacuees. Red Cross is providing food, shelter and emotional support for those with immediate, disaster-caused needs. The shelter is located at White Park Community Center, 225 White Park Drive, Anahuac, TX 77514 in Chambers County.
Cajun Navy in need of volunteer rescue boaters
The Cajun Navy is in search of rescue boaters to help those stranded by severe flooding.
Chambers County Sheriff's Office
The Chambers County Sheriff's Office deployed high water rescue vehicles and airboats to evacuate people stranded by flash flooding.
