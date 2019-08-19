Bond hearing set for David Temple as he awaits new sentencing phase

David Temple takes a seat in a Houston courtroom Aug. 7, 2019, as the sentencing phase of his retrial continues.

HOUSTON - The man who has been twice convicted of killing his wife 20 years has a bond hearing scheduled for next week as he awaits a new sentencing phase.

Earlier this month, a jury found David Temple guilty of murder in connection with the slaying of his pregnant wife, Belinda Temple, at the couple’s Katy home in January 1999.

That same jury couldn’t come to an agreement on David Temple’s punishment, which resulted in a mistrial for the sentencing phase.

David Temple has been held in jail ever since his conviction, but his attorneys have asked for their client to be released on bond while he awaits the new penalty phase to begin sometime next year.

On Monday, a judge scheduled David Temple’s bond hearing for Aug. 30.

David Temple was originally convicted of killing his wife in 2007, but that conviction was overturned on the grounds of prosecutorial misconduct. He was released from prison in 2016 while he awaited his retrial.

While the second conviction stands, a new jury will have to be assembled to determine David Temple’s punishment.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.