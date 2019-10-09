Atascocita man reports he was shot by girlfriend before dying, deputies say

ATASCOCITA, Texas - An Atascocita man called to report he was shot by his girlfriend Tuesday before he died, deputies said.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the Kings River Villa neighborhood, near Pinehurst Trail and Pine Wind drives.

According to investigators, Harris County deputies arrived and found a 65-year-old man, identified as Dale Blake, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Blake was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died, investigators said.

Deputies said they located a 30-year-old woman, identified as Latonya Jones, a short time later, who said she was the Blake’s girlfriend. She was arrested and will be charged with murder, deputies said.

A gun was found not far from the scene, deputies said.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

