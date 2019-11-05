At least 2 killed, 7 injured in series of southeast Houston shootings

HOUSTON - At least two people were killed Monday and at least seven others were injured in a series of shootings that happened across southeast Houston.

Here is what police have said about each of the shootings.

Schley Street shooting

The first shooting was reported about 4 p.m. at a home at Schley and Delmas streets.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said officers arrived at the scene and found one man dead. He said two other people were taken to a hospital in Clear Lake for treatment.

Acevedo said police are looking for a gray or silver four-door sedan that was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

The home is known to be the site of some "unusual" activity, Acevedo said.

Northridge Drive shooting

The second shooting was reported about 4:15 p.m. at the corner of Northridge Drive and Jutland Road.

Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said several people were standing in a driveway when a brown car drove up. Finner said someone in the car opened the door and fired into the group of people, wounding three people and killing a fourth.

Finner said someone in the group of people returned fire at the brown car, which was found abandoned a few blocks away. Evidence in the car led investigators to believe someone in the car was shot, Finner said.

Finner said it is believed that the people in the brown car jumped into a gray or silver car and fled the scene.

Broadway Street shooting

The third shooting was reported about 5:20 p.m. in a parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Rockhill streets.

Video from SKY 2 above the scene showed emergency workers attending the victim in the parking lot. Police could also be seen taking someone into custody.

Finner said it doesn't appear that the shootings are related.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.