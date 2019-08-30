At least 19 people injured when Amtrak train, 18-wheeler collide in Dayton, officials say

The scene of a train crash in Liberty County on Aug. 30, 2019.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas - At least 19 people were injured when an Amtrak train and an 18-wheeler collided in Liberty County on Friday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:55 p.m., the train struck the tractor-trailer near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1960 and County Road 621 in Dayton, according to authorities.

The train didn't derail or lose power but was damaged, an Amtrak spokesperson said. The tractor-trailer was pushed off the road and into a ditch.

About 70 customers were on the train, which was on its way to New Orleans from Los Angeles. The train had a planned stop in Houston.

The injuries were minor, according to authorities.

