Argument erupts into gunfire at apartment complex; 20-year-old found on breezeway dies, police say

A 20-year-old man is dead in Baytown after an argument erupted into gunfire, police say.

BAYTOWN, Texas - A 20-year-old man died after he was repeatedly shot during an argument at a Baytown apartment complex early Sunday morning, police say.

Responding to a report of a shooting, Baytown police found Mickell Rhodes on a breezeway in the 1700 block of James Bowie around 2 a.m. He was shot in chest, abdomen and forearm, according to authorities.

He died as a result of those wounds after he was transported via Life Flight to Houston Memorial Hermann Hospital.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives say they learned that Rhodes and several other men were in the breezeway when an argument broke out. During that argument, one of the men pulled a handgun and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Detectives are currently conducting interviews and following up on leads to determine the identity of the shooter.

If you have any information about this case, call the Baytown Police Department Homicide Unit at 281-420-7181. You may also contact Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427-TIPS.



