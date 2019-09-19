Airbnb effort aims to house displaced Houstonians, Imelda relief workers: How to offer, get help

HOUSTON - Airbnb says it has activated its Open Homes Program Thursday to help displaced residents and relief workers deployed to the regions impacted by flooding caused by tropical storm Imelda.

The Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers in the activation area.

Airbnb hosts in Southeast Texas and in parts of neighboring Louisiana can opt to list their homes for $0 and offer accommodations free of charge to those in need by visiting this link.

The goal of the Open Homes Program is to ensure those able to open their homes, as well as anyone who is affected and in need of temporary accommodation, knows this option is available to them.

The Open Homes Program for Houston and surrounding states is available through October 11, 2019.

This concept began organically back in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy and has since grown into a global disaster response initiative that makes it easy for Airbnb hosts to provide space for people in need when disasters strike.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.