30-acre BMX bike park opens in north Houston

HOUSTON - Calling all extreme sports enthusiasts!

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind bike park experience in north Houston. On Friday, the Rockstar Energy Bike Park had its grand opening at 12257 Kuykendahl Road.

The $25 million, 30-acre project will feature 11 attractions, including BMX tracks and multiskill trails, bike skill areas, tot track, bowl riding, performance pavilion and bayou trail walking connections. The park is also designed for children with all types of abilities.

The park is scheduled to host the 2020 UCL BMX Championship in May, when more than 4,000 athletes and media from around the world.

