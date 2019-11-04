3 people shot inside corner store in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Three people were shot in a corner store in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported in the 3200 block of Truxillo Street near Burkett St near Third Ward.

Houston police said there was a disturbance in the parking lot of the store between two men. It is unknown how the altercation was started.

Police said the two men went inside the corner store, and gunfire was exchanged between the two. Both men were struck, police said. Police said Sunday night that one of the shooters was in critical condition. The other shooter was in stable condition. A bystander sitting on a stool was also shot in the foot and is expected to survive, police said.

Both weapons used in the shooting have been recovered, investigators said.



