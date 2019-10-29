3 children, 1 adult found dead inside Deer Park home, police say

An investigation is underway after police said three children and an adult were found dead inside a Deer park home.

DEER PARK, Texas - An investigation is underway after police said three children and an adult were found dead inside a Deer park home.

Authorities said they made the discovery around 10 a.m. Tuesday at a home on New Orleans Street and Georgia Avenue.

Police said the four deaths appear suspicious in nature, but Crime Scene Units and detectives have not yet entered the home.

Officers have cleared the house to make sure no other bodies were inside the home.

Authorities have not yet said how the four people died.

This is a developing story.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.