Man found dead on bedroom floor of SE Houston apartment, grandmother says

HOUSTON - A 25-year-old father of two was found Tuesday shot to death at a southeast Houston apartment, according to police.

Earnest Matthews was found dead at an apartment in the 5900 block of Selinsky Road around 12:40 p.m.

Matthews' family members confirmed his identity.

His grandmother, Julia Batiste, said Matthews' girlfriend found him dead on the bedroom floor.

Batiste also said the family suffered another tragedy two weeks ago when another relative was shot to death.

Batiste said something needs to give.

"Young folks are getting shot with children. Who's going to see about the children? Who's going to help with the children? There's nobody. ... There's nobody that's going to come to talk to all these young men and women out here who need help," she said.

