21-year-old rapper killed after being shot, crashing into business in Northside Sunday

Isom Homer's family says he was shot and killed on Oct. 3, 2019 as he drove on Gulf Bank Drive. (Image courtesy of Homer's family)

A 21-year-old rapper crashed his SUV into a Gulf Bank building after being shot in the Northside late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 11:09 p.m., police responded to 5833 West Gulf Bank Road to reports of a shooting. Investigating officers found a car had crashed into a dry cleaning business. The man sitting in the driver's seat had been shot.

Police believe the shooting happened in the middle of the street as the driver was headed south, and he likely tried to speed away after being shot when he crashed into the business.

The victim's family identified him to KPRC as 21-year-old aspiring rapper, Isom Homer. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

"He was trying to become a rapper," Homer's younger sister, Chas Baker told KPRC. "He was trying to be something in life, but they don't want to see him be nothing in life that's why they killed him."

Homer's family said this was the third time he had been shot. He was a father of five children.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting and police don't have leads about their identity.

