Livingston ISD student fatally struck by 18-wheeler after getting off school bus

A Livingston ISD student was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler just as he was getting off a school bus.

The crash happened on U.S. 59 north of Livingston shortly after 4 p.m.

Texas DPS officials said a Livingston ISD school bus was headed northbound and stopped in the outside lane with its flashing lights on and stop sign extended to offload the student.

Behind the school bus was another vehicle, a Toyota. DPS Troopers said an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer, who was traveling north, struck the Toyota and veered right, striking the student.

Texas DPS said the student, believed to be a 15-year-old boy, died at the scene.

Both the 18-wheeler driver and the Toyota driver were not hurt.

Livingston ISD released the following statement below:

Our district lost a member of its family. At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is. It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to family and friends. All of our counselors are available in the morning to listen and help any students needing assistance. We are fortunate to have a team of experienced counselors who can provide much-needed comfort to our students and staff.

