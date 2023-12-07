‘Texans grieve’: Gov. Abbott, President Biden react following series of deadly Texas attacks that left 6 dead

AUSTIN, Texas – Officials from across the country are reacting after a man was arrested, the suspect in a series of attacks that left six people dead and injured two police officers in Texas.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Shane James. According to Travis County Jail records, he was charged with capital murder of several people.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement saying, “Texans grieve for the loved ones of the six Texans who were murdered by a hardened criminal who must never see the light of day again.”

President Joe Biden also released a statement, commenting both on the Texas attacks, as well as the mass shooting at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

“Yesterday, in Austin and San Antonio, at least six people were killed and several more injured by a gunman—leaving families devastated, and communities forever changed. And just hours ago, the University of Nevada at Las Vegas became the latest college campus to be terrorized by a horrific act of gun violence, and the community is still awaiting information on casualties.

Jill and I join citizens across our nation in praying for the families of our fallen, and for those who were injured during these latest acts of senseless violence. We are also grateful for the courageous work of law enforcement—who risked their own safety to bring an end to these deadly shooting sprees. Federal law enforcement officials are on the ground working with State and local law enforcement in both states and I have directed that all necessary support be provided to assist in the investigations and support these communities.

This year alone, our nation has experienced more than 600 mass shootings, and approximately 40,000 deaths due to gun violence. This is not normal, and we can never let it become normal.

For all the action we have taken since I’ve been President, the epidemic of gun violence we face demands that we do even more. But we cannot do more without Congress. Republican lawmakers must join with Democrats in Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, pass a national red flag law, enact universal background checks, require the safe storage of guns, and advance other commonsense measures that will help stem the tide of gun violence. And together, we must do more to prevent more families, and more communities like Austin, San Antonio, and Las Vegas, from being ripped apart by gun violence.”