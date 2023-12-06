6 dead, 2 officers hurt following apparent shooting rampage that spanned from San Antonio to Austin

Authorities have confirmed that six people are now dead and two officers were hurt in a shooting rampage that spanned from San Antonio to Austin.

According to police, the shootings began around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning police said a suspected gunman, believed to be connected to all of the shootings, was in custody.

Investigators in this case said this started when the alleged gunman opened fire outside of Northeast Early College High School, wounding an Austin ISD officer.

From there, investigators said the suspect then shot and killed two people in an Austin neighborhood.

The suspect is also accused of shooting and wounding a cyclist. According to the chief, the cyclist has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were then called to another home in southwest Austin for a possible home burglary.

When they arrived at the scene, that same suspect was accused of shooting and injuring an Austin police officer before leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

That chase ended in a crash and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

When police returned to the home with the possible burglary call, they discovered two bodies inside.

Investigators are also connecting the suspect to a homicide in San Antonio where two people in their 50′s were shot and killed inside their home.

The Austin ISD officer, Austin police officer, and cyclist are expected to survive.

At this point, police don’t know if the suspect knew any of the victims or if there was any type of relationship.