WATCH LIVE: Search underway after Austin ISD officer shot near school, report says

Brittany Taylor, Digital Content Producer

A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting an Austin Independent School District police officer at Northeast Early College High School on Tuesday, according to KXAN News.

District officials said the high school, which is near U.S. 290, was placed on lockdown after shots were heard in the area. The officer was shot during an altercation in the parking lot.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital. According to a law enforcement union, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, identified the involved officer as a CLEAT member. The union said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Sources told KXAN that the suspect is still at large.

