WATCH LIVE: Search underway after Austin ISD officer shot near school, report says

A search is underway for a suspect accused of shooting an Austin Independent School District police officer at Northeast Early College High School on Tuesday, according to KXAN News.

District officials said the high school, which is near U.S. 290, was placed on lockdown after shots were heard in the area. The officer was shot during an altercation in the parking lot.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital. According to a law enforcement union, Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, identified the involved officer as a CLEAT member. The union said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

We are all praying for the @AISDPolice Officer and CLEAT member who was shot in the line of duty today at a high school in Northeast Austin. Thankfully, his injuries are not life-threatening and he is reported to be in stable condition. 🙏 https://t.co/SZigm2gzCP — CLEAT (@CLEAT) December 5, 2023

Sources told KXAN that the suspect is still at large.

