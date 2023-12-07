Man recovering after being shot in the leg near downtown Houston hospital

HOUSTON – A man is recovering this morning after he was found with a gunshot wound in the leg near a Houston hospital.

According to police, one suspect is now in custody but investigators are working to determine what led up to that shooting near the St. Joseph Parkway.

Investigators said they believe the shooting likely took place somewhere else but they drove to the hospital for help.

Officers told KPRC 2′s Brittany Jeffers that they were called to the hospital at around 8:30 p.m.

They said there was a car parked on the street and inside of it, they found a man who had two gunshot wounds to the leg.

While officers were working that scene, a security officer for a nearby hospital reportedly pointed out a man walking away from the scene and said that he may be involved in the shooting.

Officers detained that man and found that he did have a pistol on him.

“Right now we’re trying to figure out exactly where and what took place during the shooting. I don’t think the shooting took place here,” Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said. “It looks like they probably were involved in some kind of altercation inside the car, and drove here for medical assistance.”

The injured victim was taken to the trauma center and is expected to survive.

At this point, officers said they don’t have any witnesses to the shooting.