Katy ISD partnering with Cody Stephens Foundation to give student athletes, staff heart screenings for free

KATY, Texas – For more than a decade, KPRC 2 and Bill Spencer have partnered with the Cody Stephens Foundation to offer life-saving heart screenings that are free of charge.

Now, the Katy Independent School District is launching a new program with the foundation’s help to test student-athletes and staff for hidden heart defects.

The foundation is providing the district with the machines. Spencer says the screenings are critical to help save lives.

The Cody Stephens Go Big or Go Home Memorial Foundation was founded in memory of Cody Stephens, who died from an undetected heart condition just weeks before graduation from Crosby High School.

For more information on the program, go to https://www.codystephensfoundation.org/.