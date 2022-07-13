Free heart screenings for students in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – If you have a student that plays a sport or is just very active, you may want to schedule them for a FREE heart screening this month.

Missouri City Parks and Recreation and the Sugar Land Fire Department are both teaming up with the Cody Stephens Foundation to protect the young hearts in Fort Bend County.

The heart screening will be free to all students ages 11-25 regardless of school, sport or level of play.

Missouri City Community Heart Screening:

When - Sunday, July 17

Where - Missouri City Recreation & Tennis Center located at 2701 Cypress Point Drive, Missouri City, 77459

Time - 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

To sign up for a time slot at the Missouri City location, click here.

Sugar Land Fire-EMS Community Heart Screening:

When - Saturday, July 23

Where - James Reese Career and Technical Center located at 12300 University Blvd, Sugar Land

Time - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

To sign up for a time slot with Sugar Land Fire-EMS, click here.