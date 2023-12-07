58º
‘I am thrilled’: Houston police officer shot several times in ambush discharged from hospital

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer who was shot at least three times while searching for a burglary suspect on Saturday has been discharged from the hospital.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner shared the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to announce that Sergeant Mauricio Valle was discharged from the hospital today,” Finner said. “A big thank you to the amazing staff at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center and the people of Houston for their prayers and ongoing support.”

Video shared by HPD shows people applauding as Valle was discharged from the hospital Wednesday.

Valle, an officer of 17 years, was shot several times. He returned fire and struck the suspect multiple times.

The suspect ran away from the scene and was found a short time later around the corner of a building. Officers and emergency medical personnel administered first aid to the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

