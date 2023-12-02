Houston police officer shot several times by burglary suspect; suspect dies after shootout with police

A suspect was fatally shot by an officer in a pursuit, and the officer was also shot in the incident in southwest Houston on Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

HOUSTON – A Houston police officer was shot several times while searching for a burglary suspect, and the suspect died after the officer fired back in southwest Houston , according to the Houston Police Department.

The officer was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the 6900 block of Harwin Drive.

Three officers had found a man in his 20s, who was accused of committing burglaries and an aggravated assault/robbery, in his silver Honda. The suspect then drove to a Diamond Inn with a woman, and they began walking in the area.

Police followed them in their vehicle to a shopping strip center on Harwin Drive. Then, law enforcement officers said the suspect ambushed an officer and shot at him through the passenger window of the patrol vehicle. The officer of 17 years was shot several times in him arms and legs and in his vest.

The officer returned fire and struck the suspect several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, who was with the suspect, was detained as well.

Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted because an officer was involved in the shooting.

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting scene in the 6900 block of Harwin Drive.

HPD commanders and PIO are en route to an officer involved shooting scene in the 6900 block of Harwin Drive.

Prelim info is an HPD officer was shot during a foot pursuit; suspect is deceased. Officer transported to the hospital. Please avoid the area.

HPD Chief Troy Finner said he was proud of how his officers responded once their team member had been shot, since they immediately made tourniquets for the officer.

Police did not mention if the other officers were injured. The injured officer also remained calm after he had been struck.

Finner said he spoke to the officer’s wife and is praying for his recovery.

This case is still under investigation.