🔒 Vote for your favorite KPRC 2 stories of 2023

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Houston
A view of the KPRC tower in Houston in this undated drone image. (KPRC 2, Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Whether it was the capitol murder trial of AJ Armstrong, a crash landing on a Houston highway, or a slew of outrageously high water bills, KPRC 2′s journalists told some incredible Houston stories in 2023. We published a list of the station’s 25 must-read stories of of the year, as chose, by the newsroom. Read it here.

Now, we want to know which of these stories resonated most with you? What do you want see more of? Vote for your favorite KPRC 2 stories of 2023 and they may be featured in an upcoming TV special commemorating a year of incredible coverage.

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

