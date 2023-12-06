65º
Join Insider

Features

The must-read stories of 2023 from KPRC 2

A tornado, the TEA takeover, a ‘missing’ man, and more

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Tags: Houston
A view of the KPRC tower in Houston in this undated drone image. (KPRC 2, Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Whether it was the capitol murder trial of AJ Armstrong, a crash landing on a Houston highway, or outrageously high water bills, KPRC 2′s journalists told some outstanding Houston stories in 2023. Here, in no particular order, are 25 of the most memorable, as chosen by the newsroom.

KPRC 2 viewers, which of these stories resonated most with you? What KPRC 2 coverage captivated you the most? What do you want see more of? Vote for your favorite KPRC 2 stories of 2023 and they may be featured in an upcoming TV special commemorating a year of incredible coverage.

MORE: Vote for your favorite KPRC 2 stories of 2023

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team in 2019. When she’s not hard at work in the KPRC 2 newsroom, you can find Bri drinking away her hard earned wages at JuiceLand, running around Hermann Park, listening to crime podcasts or ransacking the magazine stand at Barnes & Noble.

email

twitter