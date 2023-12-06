Houston ATM bandits arrested after stealing cash boxes, leading police on chase in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wy. – Two men and one woman from Houston were arrested after they were caught stealing cash boxes from ATMs in Wyoming, the Cheyenne Police Department said.
On Saturday, Dec. 2 at around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched due to an ATM alarm at UniWyo Federal Credit Union located at 5249 Yellowstone Rd.
Upon arrival, officers said they found a damaged ATM that appeared to be missing cash boxes. An officer followed tire tracks out of the parking lot to the intersection of Education Drive and Manewal Drive and located a Ford F250 truck with a large chain attached to the rear hitch of the vehicle. The vehicle was left unoccupied in the middle of the street and had a punched-out ignition. It was later determined to be stolen, investigators said.
At the same time, another officer in the area saw a suspicious vehicle speeding near the intersection of Central and West 8th Avenue. The officer reportedly activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which was a Nissan Murano with four people inside, but it sped up south on Central Avenue, resulting in a pursuit.
The officer followed south and observed the back passenger, later identified as 19-year-old London Beaudoin, throwing ATM cash boxes from the window of the vehicle. Police said a 20-year-old man named Leo Smith was also in the vehicle as the chase ensued.
A male passenger who was not identified also exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. The Nissan turned onto West 28th Street and struck a curb, causing damage and making the vehicle come to a complete stop. The officer then commanded the three occupants to exit the vehicle.
Police said the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Christopher Parish of Houston, exited and ran toward the back of the Nissan. The officer pulled out a Taser and gave multiple commands that Parish allegedly ignored. The Taser was deployed and the suspect was then taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be checked for possible injuries.
Parish was charged with motor vehicle theft, destruction of property greater than $1,000, burglary, and conspiracy. Beaudoin was charged with burglary, destruction of property greater than $1,000, and conspiracy. Smith was charged with burglary, theft over $1,000, destruction of property greater than $1,000, and conspiracy. He also had a nationwide extraditable warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas, for probation revocation on the original charge of ATM theft.
Authorities deployed a K-9 and searched the area in an attempt to track the man who fled on foot during the pursuit but were unsuccessful.
An investigation is ongoing at this time.