Houston ATM bandits arrested after stealing cash boxes, leading police on chase in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wy. – Two men and one woman from Houston were arrested after they were caught stealing cash boxes from ATMs in Wyoming, the Cheyenne Police Department said.

On Saturday, Dec. 2 at around 3 a.m., officers were dispatched due to an ATM alarm at UniWyo Federal Credit Union located at 5249 Yellowstone Rd.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a damaged ATM that appeared to be missing cash boxes. An officer followed tire tracks out of the parking lot to the intersection of Education Drive and Manewal Drive and located a Ford F250 truck with a large chain attached to the rear hitch of the vehicle. The vehicle was left unoccupied in the middle of the street and had a punched-out ignition. It was later determined to be stolen, investigators said.

At the same time, another officer in the area saw a suspicious vehicle speeding near the intersection of Central and West 8th Avenue. The officer reportedly activated emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which was a Nissan Murano with four people inside, but it sped up south on Central Avenue, resulting in a pursuit.

The officer followed south and observed the back passenger, later identified as 19-year-old London Beaudoin, throwing ATM cash boxes from the window of the vehicle. Police said a 20-year-old man named Leo Smith was also in the vehicle as the chase ensued.

A male passenger who was not identified also exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. The Nissan turned onto West 28th Street and struck a curb, causing damage and making the vehicle come to a complete stop. The officer then commanded the three occupants to exit the vehicle.

London Beaudoin, 19 (Cheyenne Police Department)

Leo Smith, 20 (Cheyenne Police Department)

Police said the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Christopher Parish of Houston, exited and ran toward the back of the Nissan. The officer pulled out a Taser and gave multiple commands that Parish allegedly ignored. The Taser was deployed and the suspect was then taken into custody and transported to a hospital to be checked for possible injuries.

Christopher Parish, 41 (Cheyenne Police Department)

Parish was charged with motor vehicle theft, destruction of property greater than $1,000, burglary, and conspiracy. Beaudoin was charged with burglary, destruction of property greater than $1,000, and conspiracy. Smith was charged with burglary, theft over $1,000, destruction of property greater than $1,000, and conspiracy. He also had a nationwide extraditable warrant out of Tarrant County, Texas, for probation revocation on the original charge of ATM theft.

Authorities deployed a K-9 and searched the area in an attempt to track the man who fled on foot during the pursuit but were unsuccessful.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.