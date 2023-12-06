‘A big eyesore’: Worsening illegal dumping site in Cypress prompts investigation from Harris County Pct. 1

KPRC 2 first showed you the illegal dumping site back in October that sat behind a strip mall on FM 529 in Cypress.

After that story ran, people in the community tell us there have been strides to clean it up, but it seems the efforts to help have been overshadowed by others’ efforts to keep throwing stuff away there.

Mattresses, couches, rugs, and tables clutter the area. Pretty much everything is needed for a bedroom or living room.

That’s what people in the community are fired up about, they say the private property is no place to dump used goods.

“It’s just a real big eye sore for our community,” said neighbor Garrett Fusilier.

Every time Fusilier thinks about the area behind the strip mall on FM 529 between Blueswift Dr and Fry Rd in Cypress, he gets fed up.

“All kind of debris back there just needs to be cleaned up,” he said.

Even worse than the sight and smell, he says the trash piles that grow by the day are also dangerous.

“Our children play back there and we don’t know what’s in that garbage there’s all kinds of bacteria,” Fusilier said.

Like the stuff being thrown out there, the problem itself isn’t new.

“We called KPRC 2 about this a while ago,” he said.

After KPRC 2 reported on this same illegal dumping site back in October, Fusilier says volunteers offered some relief, but it was short-lived.

“They picked up for one day and it stopped and then from that day, it piled right back up within days,” he said.

Whoever is doing it doesn’t seem to care that just a few feet away there’s a sign that says ‘No illegal dumping, you’re on camera, we will prosecute.’

“It’s just not right. There are legal dump sites for this and the people need to go to those dump sites,” Fusilier said.

The illegal site is in Precinct 5 but KPRC 2 learned Precinct 1 has an Environmental Crimes Unit that handles illegal dumping for all of Harris County. We contacted them and they promised to launch an investigation on Wednesday morning.

Any Harris County resident can report illegal dumping by calling Harris County’s Environmental Crime Tipline at 832-927-1567.