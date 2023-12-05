Harris County proposes resolution to apologize to families of Camp Logan soldiers who were beaten, killed

Harris County officials are announcing a resolution on Tuesday to apologize to the families of Camp Logan soldiers who were killed and beaten during the Camp Logan Riot.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a resolution on Tuesday to apologize to the families of Camp Logan soldiers, who were killed and beaten during the Camp Logan Riot.

The Commissioners Court will vote on the resolution.

The resolution states: “Harris County Commissioners Court apologizes to the families of all the soldiers who were killed, beaten, harassed, unfairly convicted, and denied their rights to due process and equal protection under the law while serving our country in Harris County. The Harris County Commissioners Court salutes the soldiers of the 3rd Battalion, 24th Infantry Regiment who served at Camp Logan and their courage in the face of extreme racism and injustice; commends the individuals who fought for their clemency.”

The Camp Logan Riot happened in 1917 and involved the 3rd Battalion of the 24th Infantry Regiment, which was comprised of all Black service members. The battalion had been deployed to Houston to guard the area where the Camp Logan training site was being built.

The area would be present day Memorial Park.

“I am putting forward a resolution at Commissioners Court commending these families for their perseverance to shine a light on this injustice,” Commissioner Ellis said. “This resolution makes clear that moving forward, we will remain committed to creating a more equitable justice system for all and stand against the scourge of racism wherever it still exists.”

Ellis said the soldiers experienced racism while they were in Houston by residents and police.

On Aug. 23, 1917, there was a riot. 17 individuals died, and most of them were white.

110 soldiers were convicted after the riot. 19 were hanged and 63 received life sentences. Ellis said the soldiers did not get suitable legal representation and were not allowed to appeal.

The United States Army recently set aside the convictions of the soldiers and corrected their records to grant them honorable discharges.