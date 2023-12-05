Safe Outdoor Dogs Act: Advocates remind Houstonians of law that protects outside dogs in animal cruelty situations

HOUSTON – Animal welfare advocates and law enforcement agencies came together to remind folks about the ongoing enforcement of the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act.

The law also asks the public to bring their pets in during the chilly winter weather. It went in effect on January 18, 2022.

“The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act was a marquee piece of legislation that has already saved countless lives and given our law enforcement and animal control officers the ability to intervene quickly on behalf of these innocent animals,” said Tama Lundquist, The Co-President of Houston PetSet.

It also bans chain tethers and weights.

The law states the collar or harness must fit the dog properly, and if the dog is restrained, it must be able to sit, stand, and move around safely and comfortably.

It also defines adequate shelter that offers protection for the dog from inclement weather and ensures they have access to clean drinkable water and food.

Officials with the Houston Police Department said those who are caught are charged with a Class C Misdemeanor on the first offense. If you are convicted of that a second time, you’re sent to jail.

If you or anyone you know witness animal cruelty you should report it to 832-927-PAWS or you can contact Crimestoppers at 713-222 TIPS. To report animal cruelty online, click here.

For more information on the Safe Outdoors Dog Act, click here.