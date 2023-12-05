HPD officers to take several kids on holiday shopping spree at local Target🧸🎄🎁

HOUSTON – ‘Tis the season to give back!

Several officers with the Houston Police Department will accompany dozens of children on a pre-Christmas shopping spree at a Target store on Tuesday.

Thanks to a grant from the corporation, 20 students from local schools will be allowed to participate in the special shopping event happening at 1801 West Bay Area Blvd.

Each child will have $50 to spend and will be accompanied by an officer who will assist them in choosing their gifts.

Target’s “Heroes and Helpers” program aims to bring kids and families holiday cheer and allows them to form lasting connections with law enforcement.