Don’t be alarmed: HPD to conduct training exercise at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday

HOUSTON – Houstonians who live or work near Shell Energy Stadium do not need to be alarmed as officials with the Houston Police Department will hold a training exercise on Tuesday.

The department announced the exercise via X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday evening.

The training will have two scenarios and will take place inside and outside the stadium from 10-11 a.m. SWAT teams from both HPD and Harris County Sheriff’s Office will collaborate.

Areas east of downtown Houston are expected to hear loud bangs and noises, according to police.

Residents and visitors in the area should expect road closures near the stadium along with heavy police presence.

HPD’s Mobility Response Team will be in the area to conduct traffic control. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes.

Officials are expected to clear out the area by noon Tuesday.