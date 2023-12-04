What you should or shouldn’t do if your child swallowed something hazardous

HOUSTON – There’s no such thing as perfect parenting but there are safety measures parents can take after their little ones ingest a hazardous object.

There’s a list of hazardous items young children could choke on but what should an adult or guardian do if the child has already swallowed the item?

Recently, a Houston area woman said her 3-year-old granddaughter swallowed a battery at a restaurant and was hospitalized because of this.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to help someone who is choking, taking fast action can save the life of someone in distress. Young children are at high risk of choking, especially on small objects like toy pieces, batteries, and coins. Learning when and how to do back blows and perform abdominal thrusts can help.

It is also suggested that parents keep the number for the Poison Control Center on their cell phones in case of an emergency.

What should you do if you think your child swallowed something?

According to the American Family Physician, it is advised to take your child to the doctor immediately if you think they swallowed a battery or something sharp. If you think your child swallowed something small metal, like a coin, it’s best to take them to their physician.

If the child has swallowed something small that isn’t sharp, like a plastic bead, you do not need to take them to a doctor right away unless they have the following symptoms: vomiting, gagging, drooling, not eating, stomach pain, coughing, or wheezing.

Sometimes things can get stuck in a child’s windpipe without causing any symptoms. Your child should be taken to the doctor within 24 hours, even if he or she seems to be well.

What are the danger signs of choking? According to Medlineplus.gov:

Bluish skin color (cyanosis)

Difficulty breathing -- ribs and chest pull inward

Loss of consciousness (unresponsiveness) if blockage is not cleared

Inability to cry or make much sound

Weak, ineffective coughing

Soft or high-pitched sounds while inhaling

DO NOT perform these steps if the infant coughs hard or has a strong cry. Strong coughs and cries can help push the object out of the airway.

If your child is not coughing forcefully or does not have a strong cry, follow these steps:

Lay the infant face down, along your forearm. Use your thigh or lap for support. Hold the infant’s chest in your hand and the jaw with your fingers. Point the infant’s head downward, lower than the body.

Give up to 5 quick, forceful blows between the infant’s shoulder blades. Use the palm of your free hand.

If the object does not come out of the airway after 5 blows:

Turn the infant face up. Use your thigh or lap for support. Support the head.

Place 2 fingers on the middle of the breastbone just below the nipples.

Give up to 5 quick thrusts down, compressing the chest one-third to one-half the depth of the chest.

Continue 5 back blows followed by 5 chest thrusts until the object is dislodged or the infant loses alertness (becomes unconscious).

If the infant loses alert

If the child becomes unresponsive, stops breathing, or turns blue:

Shout for help. Give infant CPR . Call 911 or the local emergency number after 1 minute of CPR. If you can see the object blocking the airway, try to remove it with your finger. Try to remove an object only if you can see it.

Here’s what not to do, per Medlineplus.gov

DO NOT perform choking first aid if the infant coughs forcefully has a strong cry, or is breathing enough. However, be ready to act if the symptoms get worse.

DO NOT try to grasp and pull out the object if the infant is alert (conscious).

DO NOT do back blows and chest thrusts if the infant stops breathing for other reasons, such as asthma, infection, swelling, or a blow to the head. DO give the infant CPR in these cases.

When to contact a medical professional, per Medlineplus.gov

If an infant is choking:

Tell someone to call 911 or the local emergency number while you begin first aid.

If you are alone, shout for help and begin first aid.

Always call your doctor after a child has been choking, even if you successfully remove the object from the airway and the infant seems fine.

To prevent choking in an infant:

Do not give children under 3 years old balloons or toys with small parts that can break off.

Keep infants away from buttons, popcorn, coins, grapes, nuts, and other small items.

Watch infants and toddlers while they are eating. Do not allow a child to crawl around while eating.

The earliest safety lesson is “No!”

Click here to learn additional steps.