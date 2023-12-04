These household items can be choking hazards for children

From left, Nathan, Jacqueline, Cyan and Cameron, all age 4 and children of hospital staffers, show how, using a common household item such a toilet paper roll - to determine if a toy is not a choking hazard - it's soft and won't fit inside - at a news conference by the California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG) at Children's Hospital Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2011. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, toy-related injuries sent more than 251,000 children - 89,000 under age 5 - to emergency rooms in 2010. Choking on small toy parts, balloons and balls is he leading cause of toy-related deaths. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

HOUSTON – Children are curious. For parents, this means you need to keep a close eye on them to make sure they stay safe while they explore and play.

Toddlers tend to put toys and household items in their mouths, which can be dangerous because some of these are choking hazards. We’ve provided a list below of some items that are choking hazards.

List of choking hazards

Button-type batteries

Latex balloons

Coins

Marbles

Toys with small parts

Small balls

Pen or marker caps

Screws

Rings

Earrings

Crayons

Erasers

Staples

Safety pins

Small stones

Tinsel

Holiday ornaments

Holiday lights

Small bows, small rubber bands

Buttons

Dog or cat food

Refrigerator magnets

It’s also important to look at the packaging for toys to see how old a child should be to play with the item and to see what items are choking hazards.

Children who are under 4 years old should also not eat the following foods.

Hot dogs

Whole grapes

Nuts and seeds

Chunks of meat or cheese

Hard or sticky candy

Popcorn

Chunks of peanut butter

Large pieces of raw vegetables

Gum

Parents should call 911 if their child starts choking.

“If a child presents with complete airway obstruction (ie., is unable to speak or cough), dislodgement using back blows and chest compressions in infants, and the Heimlich maneuver in children older than one, should be attempted,” Texas Children’s Hospital wrote in a blog post.

Doctors also recommend for parents to complete a certified first-aid course, so they know how to do CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, and the tongue-jaw lift.