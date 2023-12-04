We’re getting a facelift! Come behind the scenes with KPRC 2 as our studio undergoes renovations, making way for new set

KPRC 2 STUDIOS – OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW, I always say!

This isn’t something we’d normally chat with y’all about, but we wanted to let you know why things may look a bit different if you’re a KPRC 2 viewer.

Over at our station, we’re reimagining what it means to be storytellers in our community. We’re implementing new ideas, learning new technology, and challenging ourselves to make a better product for viewers to enjoy.

We know it’s imperative to make a few aesthetically pleasing changes around our building, and we want to be totally transparent with you!

For the next month or so, we will no longer be inside our normal KPRC 2 Studio A, which is where we normally are if you’ve ever watched our newscast.

OLD STUDIO A AT KPRC 2 (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Instead, we have taken our show on the road! Kinda...

The crew has found a new home down the hallway which is actually inside our newsroom.

Our KPRC 2 newsroom is typically where our behind-the-camera work happens. The REAL magic, if you will.

Producers are creating and writing their shows, the digital crew is typing up stories and managing the app, administrative and editorial staff members are holding meetings, and those who work hard on the assignment desk by answering your calls and emails, all while listening to law enforcement updates, are orchestrating everything.

(Yup, we have a pretty talented bunch!)😉

All in all, there’s a lot that happens inside the newsroom and now there is even more as we find new placements for about nine shows on the daily.

So, pardon our mess! Excuse our bloopers! And bear with us! 😄

This will all be over before ya know it, and we’ll be in our brand-spanking new studio at the beginning of 2024.

Stay tuned, and tell us how you feel about our new look in the comments below!