Mayor Turner discusses Houston Public Works’ proposed legal changes to address water billing problems

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is having a news conference on Monday to discuss the Houston Public Works’ ordinance to address recent water leaks and billing problems in the area.

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had a news conference on Monday to discuss the Houston Public Works’ ordinance to address recent water leaks and billing problems in the area.

Since beginning our ‘Drained’ Investigation in 2022, KPRC 2 News Investigator Amy Davis and producer Andrea Slaydon have received more than 500 complaints from Houston-area residents experiencing an increase in their water bill.

In October, Amy Davis invited water billing customers to sign up for public comment at a city council meeting as part of the ‘DRAINED’ Investigation series. Twenty-seven people out of the hundreds who reached out to KPRC 2 showed up to share their stories and demand answers.

Niya Valentine, one of the viewers who reached out, said she had a $10,000 water bill. Valentine said before receiving the bill, she signed up for the city’s water usage alerts to prevent using too much water and to stop leaks early, but she never got a notification about any problems.

“No leak alert, no email, no information. But when they want that money, they can find you,” Valentine said.

After appearing at the city council meeting, Valentine said the Houston Water Department made an adjustment to her account and she will no longer owe the city $10,000.