Tractor-trailer struck by oncoming train in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – Authorities are reportedly working the scene of a crash where they said a tractor-trailer was struck by an oncoming train Monday morning.

According to the Missouri City Police Department, the accident took place at around 7:14 a.m. at Cravens near Highway 90.

The tractor-trailer reportedly stopped on the railroad tracks before getting stuck.

Police said the engineer of the train was transported to a local hospital and the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The intersections of Cravens and Highway 90 and South Gessner and Highway 90 are blocked at this time.

Initial details were not released, however, KPRC 2′s Sky 2 is headed to the scene as we await more information.