Silver Alert canceled after missing 70-year-old Houston woman found safe

HOUSTON – A 70-year-old missing woman has been found safe, after a Silver Alert was issued to help locate her, the Texas Center for the Missing said.

The Silver Alert was canceled on Monday for Stephanie Case.

The alert was initially issued after she went missing on Nov. 30. She had been last seen that day at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Brookvilla Drive in southeast Houston.

Case had been driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with the Texas license plate, DH6P018.

Authorities did not release other information about the woman’s disappearance.