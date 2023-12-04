64º
Join Insider

Local News

Silver Alert canceled after missing 70-year-old Houston woman found safe

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing Person, Houston
A 70-year-old missing woman has been found safe, after a Silver Alert was issued to help locate her, the Texas Center for the Missing said. (Texas Center for the Missing)

HOUSTON – A 70-year-old missing woman has been found safe, after a Silver Alert was issued to help locate her, the Texas Center for the Missing said.

The Silver Alert was canceled on Monday for Stephanie Case.

The alert was initially issued after she went missing on Nov. 30. She had been last seen that day at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Brookvilla Drive in southeast Houston.

Case had been driving a tan 2003 Chevrolet Suburban with the Texas license plate, DH6P018.

Authorities did not release other information about the woman’s disappearance.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email