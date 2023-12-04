Shelter-in-place issued for some La Porte residents due to chemical emergency

LA PORTE, Texas – A shelter-in-place has been issued for some La Porte residents on Monday due to a chemical emergency, La Porte Emergency Management announced.

According to an alert from the city, residents south of Fairmont between Bay Area and S. 16th Street need to immediately shelter in place.

Officials have asked those in the area to proceed to the nearest building to seek shelter, close all doors and windows, and turn off cooling or heating systems.

Officials have not provided additional details on what the chemical emergency is.

KPRC 2 will provide more updates as they become available.