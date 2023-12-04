La Porte chemical leak: What is phosgene?

LA PORTE, Texas – A shelter-in-place was issued for some La Porte residents on Monday due to a chemical leak emergency at a nearby plant.

Officials with La Porte Emergency Management said a process upset at the ALTIVIA Chemical Complex prompted the release of the chemical phosgene, a colorless gas with a suffocating odor like musty hay.

Mobile monitoring is in place and so far, Harris County Pollution Control says the air quality is safe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to phosgene can cause irritation to the eyes, dry burning throat, vomiting, cough, foamy sputum, breathing difficulty, and chest pain; and when liquid: frostbite.

Phosgene is reportedly used in the manufacture of other chemicals, pesticides, and pharmaceuticals. Workers could be harmed from exposure to phosgene. The level of exposure depends upon the dose, duration, and work being done, the CDC said. Some examples of workers at risk of being exposed to phosgene include:

Workers in plants where dyes are manufactured:

Manufacturing workers who use it in the production of polymers

Workers who use it to make pesticides

Pharmaceutical manufacturing workers in production plants

Workers who use it to separate ores

Welders who use it to clean with chlorinated solvents

If you work in an industry that uses phosgene, you are urged to read chemical labels and the accompanying Safety Data Sheets for hazard information.

For more information, go to the CDC’s website.