Gas odor prompts early dismissal at Crosby High School

CROSBY, Texas – Crosby High School is dismissing its students and shutting down the campus Monday morning due to an ongoing gas odor that’s disturbing instruction.

Officials at the campus said the air quality readings are coming back normal, but the smell of gas is too strong for teachers and students to continue the instruction.

The school officially dismissed students at 9 a.m.

Officials said busses will be provided for bus riders and car riders and walkers can be picked up.

The school released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Crosby High School will dismiss students today at 9 a.m. due to the ongoing gas smell investigation. Air quality readings continue to report as normal, but the smell is so strong that students and staff members cannot comfortably continue instruction. Bus transportation will be provided for bus riders. Car riders and walkers will be dismissed at 9 a.m.”