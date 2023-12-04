Fort Bend ISD’s superintendent wants to retire, unexpectedly; Here’s why that’s important to parents and students

Fort Bend ISD’s superintendent to announce official, unexpected retirement; Here’s why that’s important to parents

FORT BEND COUNTY – Parents and guardians who have children who attend school in Fort Bend County may soon see daily changes after the superintendent shared that she would soon be stepping into retirement in an unexpected announcement on Friday.

According to a letter written by superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck, she said that if her retirement is approved on Monday, she will vacate her position by Dec. 12.

The average person may think, “OK, how does this impact me or my children?”

Well, let’s explain it a little in depth.

Fort Bend ISD organization chart- Fort Bend Independent School District (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

According to a 2019 link on the Fort Bend Independent School District’s website, the superintendent is the head of their entire education system with the deputy superintendent, general counsel, and district police immediately after.

Whitbeck has decision-making power when it comes to your students and has taken the initiative to listen to parents on how to improve the district’s morale, their website read.