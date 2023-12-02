‘A very heavy heart’: Fort Bend ISD board to vote on superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck’s retirement Monday

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Fort Bend ISD school board will vote on the retirement of superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck at a meeting on Monday.

In a letter written by Whitbeck, she says if the retirement is approved, she will vacate her position as superintendent effective Dec. 12.

“I will assume the role of Superintendent Emeritus to ensure a smooth transition for the next superintendent. My emeritus term will conclude at the end of the spring 2024 semester,” Whitbeck said in the letter.

The board will also take action on appointing an interim superintendent.

“I know my retirement may be unexpected to many of you, as this announcement comes with a very heavy heart. I am proud of the unprecedented number of accomplishments I have achieved in partnership with you in Fort Bend ISD during my 2 ½ year tenure as your superintendent,” Whitbeck said.

In the letter, Whitbeck laid out some achievements she was proud of accomplishing during her term, such as eliminating the budget deficit, as well as passing the May 2023 bond election and the November 2023 VATRE election.

“When I first arrived, working together we were able to reopen our campuses after COVID – allowing parents, mentors and volunteers back into schools where we saw increased levels of participation. FBISD’s enrollment topped 80,000 for the first time in its history last spring, and this fall we opened two new elementary schools and a high school – all with inviting, 21st century spaces to learn, play and grow,” Whitbeck said.

She adds the students, staff, parents and community partners in the district will always be near and dear to her.

“Words cannot express the breadth and depth of my gratitude to you for all the great things we have been able to achieve together during my tenure as your “Proud Supt!” she exclaimed.