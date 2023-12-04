59º
Join Insider

Local News

1 hospitalized after SUV crashes into school bus

No other injuries have been reported, according to deputies

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crash, Houston
A man was taken to the hospital after he was extricated from an SUV that crashed into a school bus in northwest Harris County Monday morning. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man was taken to the hospital after being extricated from an SUV that crashed into a school bus in northwest Harris County Monday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at Bluff Point Drive near Hollister Road at approximately 3:45 a.m.

The SUV crashed into the back of a bus, and the driver was pinned inside the vehicle. Northwest Fire Department firefighters also made it to the scene and were able to extricate the man from the SUV.

No injuries were reported on the bus. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim was not identified.

This crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

email