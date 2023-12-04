1 hospitalized after SUV crashes into school bus

A man was taken to the hospital after he was extricated from an SUV that crashed into a school bus in northwest Harris County Monday morning.

HOUSTON – A man was taken to the hospital after being extricated from an SUV that crashed into a school bus in northwest Harris County Monday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at Bluff Point Drive near Hollister Road at approximately 3:45 a.m.

The SUV crashed into the back of a bus, and the driver was pinned inside the vehicle. Northwest Fire Department firefighters also made it to the scene and were able to extricate the man from the SUV.

No injuries were reported on the bus. The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim was not identified.

This crash is under investigation.