Woman dies, 3 injured in shooting outside bar during birthday party

Corley Peel, Reporter

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – One woman died, and three others were injured in a shooting outside of a bar in Third Ward in Houston on Sunday, the Houston Police Department said.

HPD said it happened outside the Legends Lounge in the 4900 block of Griggs Road next to a gas station around 1:45 a.m., and many of those involved were at the location for a birthday party.

When police first arrived, dozens of witnesses were outside.

Detectives said this started when a man made inappropriate comments to women inside the lounge then an argument broke out.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the lounge, and about 20 people were outside. At least three people fired guns. Two women and two men were shot.

The victim was 27-year-old Alexandria Wright. The three other people, who were injured were hospitalized.

Authorities believe the suspect is a man in his 30s, and they are still searching for him. Those with any information about the incident are urged to contact HPD at 713-308-3600.

