Watch live: Houston mayoral candidates attend forum to discuss issues affecting Precinct 2 residents

HOUSTON – United States Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and State Sen. John Whitmire are attending a Houston mayoral candidate forum on Sunday to discuss issues that are important to Harris County Precinct 2 residents.

The event will be hosted by Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia before the runoff election, which is happening on Dec. 9.

Related: Runoff Election: The answers to Houston voters’ most-asked questions

Ruth López Turley, the director of Rice University’s Kinder Institute for Urban Research, will be moderating the forum.

“I am excited to welcome Rep. Jackson Lee and Sen. Whitmire to this candidate forum. Often, I have heard from Pct. 2 constituents who live in Houston that they feel that concerns that are unique to their parts of town are not being discussed as often as issues that matter to other parts of the city. I appreciate both candidates, both of whom I have known for decades, for their willingness to participate. This community forum will provide an opportunity for both to make their case to Precinct 2 voters.”

Early voting runs through Dec. 5.