Several pedestrians debarking cruise ship hospitalized after driver crashes through gate at Port of Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The Port of Galveston Police Department said they are investigating a crash which sent several pedestrians to the hospital Saturday.

The crash happened at Cruise Terminal 28 Saturday.

The department said a total of four people were struck and taken to the hospital.

A statement from Carnival Cruise Lines said six members of the same family were impacted. Carnival Cruise Lines said the family had just debarked from Carnival Dream when a driver ran through a gate, apparently accelerating when meaning to reverse.

The statement said two members of the family were admitted to UTMB hospital for observation, but all are expected to travel home on Sunday.

Statement from Carnival Cruise Lines:

“There was an auto accident at the Galveston Cruise Terminal today, when a driver ran through a gate, apparently accelerating when meaning to reverse. Six members of the same family that had just debarked from Carnival Dream were impacted. Two were admitted to UTMB Hospital for observation, but all are expected to travel home on Sunday. Carnival’s Care Team is supporting the family, including making hotel arrangements.”